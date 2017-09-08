Gwyneth Paltrow Is Topless and Covered in Goop

With a successful acting career, lifestyle brand, and now the launch of her own magazine, Gwyneth Paltrow is a TV network away from being the next Oprah.

In the inaugural issue of Goop magazine, which hits newsstands Sept. 19, the queen of the side hustle discusses all things Goop-y (i.e.: bee-venom therapy—“The doctor stings you [with a live bee] like it’s an acupuncture needle,” clean eating, and alternative healing methods—“It’s hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that ‘I feel good.’ But by trying, you get so much juice out of life.”)

The 'zine’s debut issue features Paltrow splayed across the cover, her body immersed in what appears to be liquid clay. Goop’s cover image includes one simple line of text, “Earth to Gwyneth,” a seeming nod to both the lifestyle guru’s natural approach to healthy living and the criticism she often receives for her endorsement of unconventional methods.

Also, it bears mention—Gwyneth is covered in goop, on the cover of Goop. SO. META.

Photographed by Terry Tsiolis

In the issue, Paltrow opens up about her father’s death (which famously inspired Coldplay's song “Fix You”) and the revelations that followed:

“I was sort of pushing this can of processed protein food directly into his stomach, and I remember thinking, Really? Is this really healing? There’s a bunch of chemicals in this. It was the first time I contemplated [the idea] that you could have autonomy over your own health.”

Paltrow, being the powerhouse she is, also discusses the drive behind her success:

“You can only be a perfectionist if you think, erroneously, that there’s a finish line in life. I try to succeed and fail all the time in all kinds of ways,” the actress explains.

To purchase the full issue, visit goop.com.