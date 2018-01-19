A Close-Up of Gwyneth Paltrow's Gigantic Engagement Ring from Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and her beau of nearly four years Brad Falchuk are preparing to say "I do" following their engagment, and Paltrow's got the gigantic ring to prove it.

In Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue, Paltrow and Falchuk gave readers a first look at her new accessory, and it's really something. In the black-and-white photo, the two are smiling, but it's hard to look anywhere but Paltrow's finger, on which a gigantic dark stone sits front and center.

Paltrow and Falchuk's engagement was confirmed back in November, but it's only recently that they've started speaking out about it.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," they said in a statement in January.

The happy couple initially met on the set of Glee, which Falchuk executive produced and co-created and Paltrow guest-starred on as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

Paltrow was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children: daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. And Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, with his former spouse, Suzanne Bukinik. In the Goop Magazine issue's editor's letter, Paltrow explained why she decided to marry again.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable—because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before," she wrote. "What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm—how I feared intimacy and communication.”