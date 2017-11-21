Gwyneth Paltrow Has Reportedly Been Engaged for a Whole Year

Major congratulations are in order for Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress and her producer beau Brad Falchuk are engaged, Entertainment Tonight reports.

An anonymous source tells ET that the couple has actually been engaged for an entire year, but somehow managed to keep it under wraps.

The pair first met back in 2014 on the set of Glee, which Falchuk executive produced and co-created and Paltrow guest-starred on as substitute teacher Holly Holliday.

Despite dating for more than three years, the duo has stayed relatively quiet about their relationship, though they have cataloged a few sexy European vacations and party appearances together.

Paltrow has been pretty open about her past relationships, but with Falchuk, she's preferred privacy.

“I’ve fucked up so many relationships … I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister and daughter and mother, but I’m at my potentially most vulnerable and f—ed up in the romantic slice of the pie,” she said during a podcast interview this past summer. “It’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”

It appears she's better at it than she gives herself credit for.

“Success to me is relationships that function really well, where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” she said at the time. “So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then it’s really hard to claim success.”

We wish the couple the best!