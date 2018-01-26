Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Ex-Husband Chris Martin Are Like Siblings

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the term “modern family” very seriously.

While making an appearance on Thursday’s segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Goop founder admitted that she and ex-husband, Chris Martin, have taken amicable exes to new, odd levels, likening the Coldplay frontman to her brother.

“He’s really like my brother, we’re very familial,” the Shakespeare in Love actress said of Martin, with whom she split in March 2014 after a decade of marriage. “It’s nice, it’s great.”

That being said, it wasn’t an easy transition from the pair’s “conscious uncoupling” to their unlikely new friendship.

“Divorce is terrible, it was very painful, it was really hard,” Paltrow said, citing kids Apple, 13, and Moses, 11, as the catalyst behind normalizing their new relationship. “We really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible.”

She continued: “We thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren’t a couple that was kind of the goal so that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

As further proof that their romance is ancient history, the Academy Award-winning star recently confirmed that she is engaged to her producer beau, Brad Falchuk, in the Love & Sex issue of Goop, while her musician ex has been romantically linked to Fifty Shades Freed actress Dakota Johnson.

