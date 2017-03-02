Gwyneth Paltrow: Still Crazy About Chris Martin After All These Years

Gwyneth Paltrow: Still Crazy About Chris Martin After All These Years
March 2, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
by: Isabel Jones

This just in: we have yet another reason to obsess over the dynamic between conscious uncouple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

On Thursday, the Goop founder gave her former hubby a generous shout-out on Instagram, posting a photo of their adorable family with the caption: “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We [heart emoji] you so much!” Wow, we heart emoji this so much.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

So sweet, Gwyneth! But, um, the plot thickens …

On Wednesday, March 1, Paltrow gave another man in her life a b-day callout, her TV writer/director/producer boyfriend Brad Falchuk. “Happy birthday, handsome,” GP captioned a photo of the two of them, making the pair Instagram-official.

Happy birthday, handsome

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Again, very sweet—isn’t Gwyneth the best? But ahem, her ex-husband and current boyfriend were born one day apart?! We think it’s safe to say the actress has an astrological type: Pisces.

Very interesting ...

