Gwyneth Paltrow Brunches With Ex Chris Martin AND Fiancé Brad Falchuk

InStyle Staff
Nov 26, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

As the woman who single-handedly introduced us to the term “conscious uncoupling,” Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, is certainly the poster-person for modern relationships. And Sunday, she showed us once again that it’s working for her, when she posted a picture of her ex Chris Martin and reported fiancé Brad Falchuk at brunch together.

The guys were all smiles in the pic — no awkward moments here — which Paltrow aptly captioned “Sunday brunch #modernfamily”.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

It’s worth noting that Martin and Falchuk are also sort of matching — both are wearing gray shirts — and seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

It’s the first ‘gram Gwynnie has posted since reports of her engagement to the Glee co-creator surfaced last week. And all seems to be well in the world with the Goop maven and her ex, Coldplay crooner Martin, with whom Paltrow has two children, Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.

Leave it to Gwyneth to redefine relationship goals!

