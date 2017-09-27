Gwyneth Paltrow Turns 45 Today! Celebrate with Her Most Adorable Family Photos

gwynethpaltrow/Instagram
BY: Hana Asbrink
September 27, 2017 @ 6:45 AM

Happy birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow! The Oscar-winning actress and lifestyle guru may turn 45 today, but to be perfecly honest, we think she looks exactly the same as she did 15 years ago. For that reason, she's officially on our list of Hollywood stars that never age

Paltrow, whose red carpet looks have stunned since early on in her career (who could forget the iconic pink Ralph Lauren gown she wore to accept her Academy Award in 1999?), has created a multi-hypenated career for herself as a talented Hollywood star, cookbook author, Goop founder, clothing and furniture designer, as well as a mother of two. 

Her adorable children with ex-husband Chris Martin (Apple, 13, and Moses, 11), have been featured more prominently on her Instagram feed lately, and fans simply can't get enough of their lovely likeness to Paltrow and Martin—plus their high-profile playdate with Blue Ivy Carter during Martin and Beyoncé's Superbowl Halftime performance last year was a meetup for the history books. 

Celebrate the star's special day with a few more snaps of her mini-me crew, starting with the one above:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUFlp-yg-CJ/?hl=en&taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSoRYYBghfF/?hl=en&taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRJI84zgvBc/?hl=en&taken-by=gwynethpaltrow

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

❤️🇵🇪❤️

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#🍎 #🌊 #glastonbury #coldplay

A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#sagradafamilia #goopgo

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Lazin' in the grass. Happy Mother's Day to all 💕

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

When your dad wishes you an early 10th birthday at work...#coldplaylima

A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#superbowl50 jacket game

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

🌲❤️🌲❤️🌲

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Let's do this.... 🎃

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Baby daddy in a sweet duet with the immensely talented #edsheeran #yellow

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Dog days are done #backtoschool

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Summer math face #homestretch

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Beach day with my little beauty 🌊☀️💕

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Hope it was a happy 4th! ❤️💥🇺🇸

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#taylorswift thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever. #hydepark 🇬🇧❤️

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Brother proof. Sort of.

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

💔

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

New additions to the family! #thesmilesaysitall #happyeaster

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#vivamexcio #agradecida

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Yippie Ki-Yay motherf*&$rs, the Big Sky country today on @goop

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

#tbt #luckiestmomever #exumas

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Moses Bruce Paltrow Martin turns 8 today. We love you!

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

