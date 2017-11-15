Gwen Stefani Thinks Blake Shelton Is the "Perfect" Sexiest Man Alive for the Sweetest Reason

Gwen Stefani couldn't agree more with People's selection for the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive title: her boyfriend of two years and former co-star on The Voice, county crooner Blake Shelton.

"He's perfect for it," Stefani, 48, told People. "Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy—that's the No. 1 thing."

"He's somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all—completely a man," the No Doubt rocker and mother of three continued. "He doesn't even know how cute he is. [He]'s cocky but only because he's a cowboy!" she joked.

Stefani went on to reveal what she finds most attractive about her handsome man, and it has nothing to do with his looks. "It's interesting because I don't think any of those things like beauty or sexy, or whatever way you want to describe humans, is necessarily a physical thing that people are attracted to," she mused. "It's all about the heart, and he has that big ol' gigantic heart in there, so he's quite an attractive human. I'm not the only one that thinks it!"

Shelton, however, had a more self-deprecating response to the title, and addressed the announcement on Twitter with the hashtag #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful.

I am eating a pickle. A sexy wet pickle... #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups... And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Congrats Blake!