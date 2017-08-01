Gwen Stefani's String Bikini and Tiny Daisy Dukes Showcase Her Ridiculous Abs 

Make no mistake—Gwen Stefani's beach style is just as fierce as her street style.

The No Doubt singer stepped out on a California beach on Sunday wearing an Earth-toned bikini top, colorful cardigan, and barely-there One X Oneteaspoon Daisy Dukes.

GCSHE/The Mega Agency

The look only highlighted Stefani's seriously impressive abs (tell us your secrets, girl!) She paired the outfit with a "G" monogrammed hat and layered boho necklaces.

Spotting Stefani by the beach wasn't really a surprise—she has been spending a lot of time near the water lately.

Just last month, she and boyfriend Blake Shelton took her three sons on a family fishing trip together, which was both weather-appropriate and adorable.

Clearly Stefani isn't letting these summer months go to waste. To see other celebs' favorite summer bikinis, check out this gallery.