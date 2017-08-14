Gwen Stefani Threw the Most Epic Harry Potter-Themed Birthday Bash for Her Son

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma headed to Hogwarts for his ninth birthday.

On Sunday, the "Make Me Love You" songstress took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her second oldest son's magical Harry Potter-themed birthday bash—a party that would make J.K. Rowling proud.

Zumba, who officially turns nine on August 21, rang in his special day one week early with a party replete with decorations from the popular series. Alongside a huge three-tiered cake, topped with a large replication of the Sorting Hat and official Hogwarts emblem, there were life-size cutouts of the book's characters, including Harry Potter (obviously), his school arch-nemesis Draco Malfoy, and Professor Snape.

Guests were ushered in through two curtains, painted to resemble Platform 9 3/4, where they found a colorful fruit display that featured an intricate rendition of the owl Hedwig, set alongside themed treats, flags of the four houses, and parchment mail strung from the ceiling.

All the hard work wasn't lost on the birthday boy, who can be seen excitedly checking out his party in one of the star's snaps.

Stefani definitely wins mom of the year!