Gwen Stefani Threw the Most Epic Harry Potter-Themed Birthday Bash for Her Son

X
Shop This Post
BY: Lara Walsh
August 14, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma headed to Hogwarts for his ninth birthday.

On Sunday, the "Make Me Love You" songstress took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her second oldest son's magical Harry Potter-themed birthday bash—a party that would make J.K. Rowling proud.

Zumba, who officially turns nine on August 21, rang in his special day one week early with a party replete with decorations from the popular series. Alongside a huge three-tiered cake, topped with a large replication of the Sorting Hat and official Hogwarts emblem, there were life-size cutouts of the book's characters, including Harry Potter (obviously), his school arch-nemesis Draco Malfoy, and Professor Snape.

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853449672970241

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853576584134656

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853256806305792

Guests were ushered in through two curtains, painted to resemble Platform 9 3/4, where they found a colorful fruit display that featured an intricate rendition of the owl Hedwig, set alongside themed treats, flags of the four houses, and parchment mail strung from the ceiling.

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853786047774720

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853722701193217

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896853325437698049

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Took Her Three Sons on a Family Fishing Trip

All the hard work wasn't lost on the birthday boy, who can be seen excitedly checking out his party in one of the star's snaps.

https://twitter.com/GwensSnaps/status/896854058190995458

Stefani definitely wins mom of the year!

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top