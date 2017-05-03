Gwen Stefani Performs for the First Time Post-Eardrum Injury

Gwen Stefani is back on the mend.

The pop star proved that she isn't letting an eardrum injury cramp her style for long, as she headed back to the stage for a live performance on Tuesday's episode of The Voice.

Stefani, who is a judge on the popular TV series, reportedly ruptured her eardrum on April 25 while flying with a head cold and subsequently had to cancel her headlining duties at the Keep Memory Alive: Power of Love Gala just days later as she healed.

On Monday, beau Blake Shelton gave a status update on the platinum songstress and revealed that his love would be stepping back into the spotlight for the first time post-injury on Tuesday for The Voice's top 11 results.

And dressed in a head-to-toe white rocker-inspired ensemble featuring white jeans with zipper detailing and a white corset top with silver metallic embellishments, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker beamed as she marked her promised return with an uplifting rendition of Coldplay's 2005 track "Fix You."

"She says she can hear now. She'll be all right," Shelton reassured fans in an interview Monday with ET. "She's getting better. She's doing good, she's tough."

Watch Gwen's triumphant return to The Voice stage in the video above!