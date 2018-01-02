Gwen Stefani Shares Her 5 New Year's Resolutions 

There’s no denying that 2017 was good to Gwen Stefani. The singer lived her best life in the spotlight all year long, from indulging in seemingly constant PDA with her boyfriend Blake Shelton to releasing a hit holiday album and stepping out in more sparkly dresses than we could count. But Stefani is just like the rest of us when it comes to looking to the future and hoping for an even more fulfilling existence in the year ahead. And that, of course, means making a few New Year's resolutions.

“I had an amazing 2017, so I just hope for more of that in general,” Stefani told InStyle. We asked the star to share five goals she wants to achieve in 2018, and in her signature open-book style, she delivered. Here’s what she’s hoping for in the new year.

1. A YEAR OF LOVE

At the top of her list? “More love,” said Stefani. With Shelton—aka People’s Sexiest Man Alive—by her side, we don’t think that will be a problem.

2. MAKE MEMORIES

It’s not all about romance for Stefani. The mom of three—she shares sons Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—is hoping for “continued opportunity to make amazing family memories” in the year to come.

3. LET IT OUT

With a ton of hit songs and multiple fashion lines to her name, it’s no surprise that Stefani has a few career goals for 2018. That brings us to her third wish list item to check off in the new year: “The chance to express myself creatively.”

4. CONNECT WITH FANS

While her songs may offer a creative outlet for the singer herself, in the end, it’s all about the fans. And she aspires to keep those ties stronger than ever in the months to come. “Getting to connect with people through my music” is something that Stefani is hopeful to do more of in the new year.

5. SELF-IMPROVEMENT

Stefani’s fifth resolution for 2018? “To be the best person I can be,” she said. Now that’s something we can all add to our list of resolutions.