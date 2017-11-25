Gwen Stefani Met a Fan With a Tattoo of Her Face—and They Took a Selfie Together

Gwen Stefani is in the running for Queen of Christmas this year!

After spending an adorable Thanksgiving with boyfriend Blake Shelton, the 48-year-old singer went into full-blown Christmas mode, making a special appearance at The Grove in L.A. on Friday. Stefani definitely made it feel like Christmas for the lucky fans who got to meet her, and she was even dressed like a present in her metallic gold dress.

Stefani was at the shopping center to promote her new Christmas album, and she certainly looked festive in her silver-and-gold mini dress. She accessorized the look with thigh-high black boots, fishnets, and a long, sleek ponytail.

Throughout the day, the "Hollaback Girl" singer posed for pictures with fans, and she shared a few of the more memorable moments on Instagram—including a fan who had Stefani's face tattooed on her arm!

❤️@thegrovela gx #youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:18pm PST

#wheniwasalittlegirl #youmakeitfeellikechristmas @thegrovela gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:15pm PST

The singer also took a selfie with a tray of cupcakes that featured her face—trippy! Under the 'gram, Stefani thanked all her fans for coming out, writing that it was an "amazing night."

Thank u @sprinklescupcakes @thegrovela and everyone that came to hang!!!! Amazing night #blownaway #youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🙏🏻 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

She's certainly got us in the holiday spirit! We might have to copy her metallic vibes for our own Christmas parties this year, too.