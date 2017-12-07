Gwen Stefani Jokes That Her Kids Are Spoiled After Receiving Their Christmas Lists 

Gwen Stefani's kids' Christmas wish lists are in, and Santa has definitely got his work cut out for him.

“The oldest one has just started to get into liking brands and knowing what that is,” Stefani told People about her 11-year-old son, Kingston. "I remember that age — like, fifth grade — and for us, it was Polo and Chemin de Fer jeans and designer jeans and IZOD.”

“My oldest wants Gucci and Goyard for Christmas. I’m like, ‘Dude, how do you even know these things?!’ ” adds The Voice coach, joking, “I’m going to keep saying Gucci and hopefully Gucci is going to send him something, right?”

Admittedly, her other two sons have yet to ask for Gucci, but her middle child Zuma, 9, is aware that she sometimes is the recipient of swag, which he intends to use to his advantage. "He knows that I get sent stuff. They’re so spoiled! I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said.

The easiest of her three kids to shop for is three-year-old Apollo. "The little one is easy because all he cares about is Imaginext toys — probably in three weeks from now, he won’t care anymore!"