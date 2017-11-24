Gwen Stefani's Instagrams With Blake Shelton Are the Stuff of Thanksgiving Dreams

For the second year in a row, Gwen Stefani kicked off the holidays with Blake Shelton...and she couldn’t help but gush about it.

As the duo celebrated Thanksgiving together with family and friends in Oklahoma, the “You Make it Feel Like Christmas” crooner shared a sweet snap of herself wrapping her arms around Shelton as he gave her a kiss on the cheek. "Had the best Thanksgiving," Stefani captioned the photo, which showed her rocking a festive floral sweater and cowboy boots.

She went on to share another snap of Shelton fishing in camouflage gear in a trucker hat with the caption “#thankful,” letting the world know again that she’s smitten with the country crooner.

The songstress posted more scenes from the holiday on her Instastory, captioning a video of their Thanksgiving spread “my new country life so thankful.” Shelton also popped up in the video clips, holding his phone as he exclaimed, “Do you know what just happened? You’re back to number seven!!” Stefani zoomed in with a squeal as her Christmas album popped up in an iTunes chart on his screen.

Stefani’s three sons were also on hand to ring in the holiday, and Zuma could be seen placing a name card with Shelton’s name on it next to Stefani’s table setting.

What a sweet way to ring in the holiday season!