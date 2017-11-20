Gwen Stefani Is Party Ready in the Perfect Holiday LBD 

Gwen Stefani is ringing in the holiday season in with a little number that is going on our Christmas wish list.

The songstress helped light the Empire State Building in New York City Monday to promote the Holiday Light Show there, and brought her usual, rocker-chic A-game as she flashed a smile in a twist on the traditional LBD. Stefani sported a sheer lace Elie Saab dress emblazoned with a large velvet heart (because she loves the season, obvs) for her festive duties. The dress also included a pleated skirt that gave the look a schoolgirl edge.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

To complete her ensemble, Stefani sported over-the-knee suede boots and rocked her signature bold red lip. She kept her hair simple, sporting it in soft curls and parted to the side.

After she lit the building, the singer struck a pose next to a giant Christmas tree and looked ready to hit a holiday bash. Perhaps she'll sing a few tunes from her holiday album You Make Me Feel Like Christmas when she gets there.

In the meantime, we'll be popping it in to get us in the mood during our Thanksgiving festivities.