Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Have the Cutest Family Christmas Tradition

Just call her Ms. Claus.

Gwen Stefani has made it no secret she has thing for ringing in the holidays in a big way (just take a look at her Christmas album), and the mom of three confirmed just that when she revealed how she takes playing Santa to a whole other level in her home on Christmas morning.

During her You Make It Feel Like Christmas holiday special on NBC on Tuesday night, the songstress said she covers a doorway that leads to their Christmas tree and presents with wrapping paper, and the adults on hand count down until Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3, can break right through it.

"We try to look underneath it and see the stuff," Kingston said during the special, according to Entertainment Tonight. "But it's always super close to the floor, so we usually don't get to see anything."

Stefani added, "We have to be very patient, and we have to make sure that the phone's working and that we videotape the boys crashing through the wrapping paper and then it reveals everything.”

Zuma went on to explain how the Christmas paper breaking goes down, adding that they "break through at the same time, but Kingston gets through first, usually." Apollo quickly chimed in too, saying, “You run and then when you get close, you can break it out! And then the paper breaks."

"That's probably, to me, one of the greatest traditions. I don't know how Santa thought that up. Such a good idea," Stefani added with a smile.

Stefani not only shared one of her favorite Christmas traditions, but hit the stage in quite a few stunning holiday-inspired ensembles during the special, including a plunging, fringed onesie as she performed with Seth McFarlane, a red elf onesie, and a red and black plaid dress as she crooned alongside her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Yay!! It was incredible to write with @BlakeShelton & share the stage for a song that is so joyful & Christmas-y! #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas #LuckyGirl 💋✨ A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

Had a blast performing #LetItSnow with @SethMacFarlane! ❄️❄️❄️#ChristmasClassic #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Dec 12, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Gwen is definitely making it feel like Christmas.