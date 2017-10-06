Gwen Stefani Just Dropped a Christmas Album and It’s Basically a Love Letter to Blake Shelton

It looks like Christmas came a little early this year, because Gwen Stefani has a huge holiday-themed gift for her fans. The singer dropped a new album called You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Friday, and even though it's only October, we already have these songs on repeat.

The best part of the album? It's packed full of traditional holiday classics like "Silent Night" and "Let It Snow," but it also includes a few original songs written by Stefani ... that sound a lot like they're about her significant other, aka boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Shelton himself makes an appearance on the album in a duet called "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," but on the solo track "My Gift Is You," Stefani seems to sing from the heart.

“I can’t wait to give all my lovin’ to my best friend. All I want is you to take my love and give it back again,” she sings. "Don't need no money, don't need a thing. I don't even need a wedding ring. All I need is love and the truth, and I got it, my gift is you."

In another song "Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes Before You," which Stefani also wrote, the singer delves into a romantic moment.

“This year I’ve got so much to celebrate. This Christmas is going to be the best that I’ve ever had,” she sings. “Now I’ve got you, everything’s feeling brand new. I’ve never kissed anyone with blue eyes before you. I’m hearing silver bells when your lips do what they do.”

We think it's safe to say this album is a gift that keeps on giving. Stream songs from Stefani's album below.