Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get Cozy During Romantic Beach Vacation

While most of America is bundling up, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been enjoying a romantic beach escape in sunny Mexico.

Stefani posted two Instagram stories on Thursday showing off the couple's personal piece of paradise in what fans have determined is likely Riviera Maya. (Shelton is currently performing at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa, a four-day concert series at an all-inclusive resort on the famous Mexican coastline.)

Dressed in a white bikini and layers of chunky gold necklaces, a short video clip offers a brief glimpse of Stefani as she tries to get the rolling waves in view. An hour later, the 48-year-old rocker shared another surfside 'gram, this time a cute pic of her bare legs stretched out across Shelton's.

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The only thing they're missing is a margarita or two!

Anyways, if you need us, we'll be anxiously awaiting more tropical dispatches from these lovebirds.