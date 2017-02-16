Gwen Stefani Says This One Blake Shelton Quirk Was Almost a Deal Breaker

Almost a year and a half after officially confirming that she and fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton were an item, Gwen Stefani is dishing about the couple's differences and the one thing she recently discovered about her boyfriend that was almost a relationship deal breaker.

It's no secret that the glam solo singer-slash-No Doubt frontwoman and her country, camo-wearing beau couldn't be more different, but that's part of what makes us love and root for the adorable couple in the first place!=.

On Wednesday, the "Used to Love You" hitmaker stopped by the Tonight Show where she opened up about returning to The Voice this season as a coach, Shelton's newfound fame after trying sushi for the first time, and a romantic couple's getaway to Disneyland that almost ended in disaster.

Mike Coppola/Getty

The 47-year-old—who dazzled in a disco ball-inspired silver metallic dress, matching heels, and pin-straight locks during her appearance—admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that she was apprehensive about taking her country star boyfriend to Disneyland. "I think he's quite miserable when he's not in the woods or like somewhere in camo. He really likes to be camouflaged," she said.

Another source of her apprehension? Shelton's dislike of fast rides. "He won't do the roller coasters," she told Fallon. "That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don't know,'" said Stefani, who also attributed his tall stature as a big part of why the country singer doesn't like to ride them.

Luckily for the both of them, the 40-year-old demonstrated that he is up for trying anything once. The platinum-haired singer revealed, "We did go on the Matterhorn, he did. But he barely fit inside the little thing. His knees were up like this." Ah, the things he does for love!

RELATED: Gwen Stefani Spotted in L.A. with the Other Love of Her Life

Watch the full segment above to hear about Shelton's newfound sushi fame and Stefani's highly anticipated return to The Voice as a coach.