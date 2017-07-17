Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Took Her Three Sons on a Family Fishing Trip

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't letting any summer moments go to waste.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the lovebirds took full advantage of the warm weather by heading out for a family fishing adventure with the former No Doubt front woman's three sons.

The "Make Me Love You" songstress dressed down in a casual gray sweater and covered her blonde locks in a red-and-white baseball cap, but made sure to add a dash of glam with her signature red lips for the outing. The singer seemed to be in high spirits as she took to Snapchat to document her Sunday Funday with her favorite boys.

The proud mom began by sharing a snapshot of her country crooner beau's silhouette against the beautiful sunrise before posting clips of Kingston, 11, and Zuma, 8, bringing in some fish, while Apollo, 3, watches.

The star also documented scenes from the boat and a variety of cute selfies with her sons—silly filters included—where they can be seen making funny faces at the camera.

Looks like the perfect Sunday to us!