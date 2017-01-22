Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Cuddle Up During a Romantic Dinner

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
January 22, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a big night out at the People's Choice Awards this week, so they switched things up yesterday, enjoying a cozy dinner for just the two of them. The lovebirds cuddled up during their meal al fresco, and Stefani couldn't resist posting a few Snapchats with her man.

Stefani and Shelton have been dating since late 2015, and they've quickly become one of music's cutest couples. The 40-year-old country singer brought Stefani as his date to the People's Choice Awards last week, and together, they celebrated his two big wins: Favorite Album and Favorite Male Country Artist.

After a week in the spotlight, they got a little one-on-one time yesterday, cozying up for a romantic dinner. The "Hollaback Girl" singer documented the night on her Snapchat, posting a selfie with her beau, as well as a glimpse at their open-air dining situation. Stefani is wearing a thin red headband as she rests her head on Shelton's shoulder, enjoying the moment.

 gwenstefani / snapchat
gwenstefani / snapchat

After dinner, the two headed to Blake's concert, where Stefani rocked out backstage. If this cuteness is just a normal Saturday, we can't wait to see what the couple has planned for a bigger event—like Valentine's Day!

