Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Releasing Christmas Music Together

It may only be September, but we're already starting to feel the holiday spirit, and we've got Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to thank.

Stefani teased a special surprise earlier this week (in an outfit that looked remarkably like her wedding gown), and she didn't disappoint. The singer revealed Thursday that fans can expect a Christmas album from her on Oct. 6 called You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

The best part? Her boyfriend Shelton makes a special cameo!

The star couple is dueting on the album's first single, which is available if you preorder the album starting tonight. Other singles on the album include classics like "Jingle Bells" and "White Christmas," so you just know it's going to be good.

It's not even Halloween yet, but we already know what we'll be jamming to this Christmas. Kudos to Gwen for giving us a holiday treat extra early this year.