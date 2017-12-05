Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Reunited on The Voice for a Cute Christmas Duet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are giving a voice to the holiday season's cheer.

The music power couple simultaneously melted hearts and instilled a serious dose of Christmas spirit on Monday's episode of The Voice, as they performed a festive rendition of their new duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

It was fitting that the lovebirds, who originally met as judges on the NBC hit series two years ago, brought their romance back to the show with the special performance. Holding hands with the former No Doubt front woman, the country crooner lived up to his Sexiest Man Alive status, donning dark wash jeans wth a plaid shirt and black vest.

Tyler Golden/NBC

Meanwhile, Stefani brought some serious glamour to the stage, clad in a poinsettia-inspired black minidress, featuring mesh panels and a full skirt.

After their stirring duet, the fan favorite couple put on a loved-up display, with the 41-year-old musician kissing the mom of three's head and gushing over her vocal prowess.

Holiday spirit = activated. 🎄 We can’t get enough of @blakeshelton and @gwenstefani’s festive performance of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” #VoiceTop10 pic.twitter.com/yyvyn4JDcf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2017

Our holiday spirit is officially in full swing!