Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Happy Dance Will Make You Squeal

X
by: Jenny Berg
August 4, 2017 @ 10:00 PM

If your Friday isn't off to a perfectly delightful start, relief has just arrived. Gwen Stefani posted a short video that has us grinning ear-to-ear for so many reasons.

Take a look, and then let's dissect.

First, did you happen to notice Gwen's on-fire style? In a fringed red dress, knee-high boots, and a sleek pony, she is bringing the dancing-lady-emoji chic. And then, there's Blake Shelton, dancing (somewhat awkwardly, totally adorably) along.

The country-singer's dressed-down style—jeans and a button-down, with some shiny cowboy boots—is the perfect foil to his GF's spicy style. The two look cute, goofy, and totally ready to take on the weekend.

Literally, you guys, we cannot get enough of this golden-throated duo.

