Gucci Is Rolling Out the Décor Collection of Your Dreams
by: Isabel Jones
July 12, 2017 @ 3:45 PM

When you already own three pairs of leather mules, Beyoncé’s courtside kimono, and a classic top-handle bag, you may (in Gucci terms) feel as though you’ve hit a sartorial wall.

Resist that feeling, because we have very good news concerning you and your Gucci obsession.

In less than two months, you’ll have the opportunity to wear Alessandro Michele’s bold designs on more than just your body because Gucci is rolling out a décor line!

According to the brand’s recent Instagram posts, Gucci Décor is “a lineup of furniture and decorative pieces designed by Alessandro Michele to personalize home spaces, featuring the House’s design motifs, patterns, and codes.”

And (surprise, surprise), it’s fabulous!

This chair belongs in Blue Ivy’s room, no doubt about it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWczY6mFQro/?taken-by=gucci

While likely quite the splurge, is there actually anything cooler than a Gucci candle? The design in the middle really caught our ~eye~.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWc_ddVlaWv/?taken-by=gucci

Get your credit cards ready, the specialty line will launch online and in select stores this September.

