Gucci Now Serves Up Haute Couture and Hot Pasta

Welcome to the garden.

In Florence’s Palazzo della Mercanzia, the home of what was once known as the Gucci museum, the house has created a new and interactive take on the museum-going experience with Gucci Garden.

Courtesy of Gucci

Launched on Tuesday, Gucci Garden combines the most vital elements of luxury, creating a boutique/museum hybrid, made all the more indulgent with the scent of fine Italian cuisine wafting up from the ground floor.

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what could be better than a day spent shopping at Gucci, I’m here to tell you the answer: a day spent shopping at Gucci followed by a plate of mushroom risotto.

Bathed in a soothing yet striking shade of green, the Gucci Osteria is helmed by celebrated chef Massimo Bottura.

“The restaurant is a reminder that Florence has always been a center of cultural exchange, particularly during the Renaissance,” Bottura said of the upscale Osteria in a recent statement.

Clearly, you’re already sold, but in case you need some more FOMO in your life, here are more breathtaking images from the Garden.

