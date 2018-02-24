What Fashion Brands Are Doing for Gun Control

Gucci is taking a major stance on gun control and standing with the survivors of the Parkland, Fla. high school massacre while they’re at it.

Inspired by the students’ efforts to create change, the fashion house is donating $500,000 to March for Our Lives, the massive gun control protest set to take place in Washington D.C. next month, according to WWD.

“We stand with March for Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” a rep for Gucci said in a statement to the outlet. “We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies.”

RELATED: Parkland School Shooting Survivors Shut Down Conspiracy Theorists on Ellen

On Valentine’s Day, tragedy struck Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, walked into the school armed with an AR-15 rifle he purchased legally, and allegedly killed 17 students and teachers.

Survivors of the incident are organizing the rally.

“I am truly moved by the courage of these students,” Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele told WWD. “My love is with them and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

Kids and families will hit the streets of Washington D.C and around the country that day to demand the end of gun violence and mass shootings in schools. Details for the marches can be found on March For Our Lives and on the organization’s Facebook page.