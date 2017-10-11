Gucci Will Stop Using Fur in All Collections Going Forward

Olivia Bahou
Oct 11, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Gucci is the latest brand going fur-free. The fashion house announced on Wednesday that it will eliminate fur from all future collections, beginning with the spring/summer 2018 season.

Along with stopping the use of fur, Gucci also joined the Fur Free Alliance as part of a long-term partnership with The Humane Society and LAV. The brand also announced that they will announce a charity auction of remaining animal fur items, with proceeds benefiting the aforementioned charities.

Gucci joins brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Armani in banning fur in their clothing and accessories. Products, like Gucci’s fur-lined loafers, will be replaced with products made of faux-fur, wool, and new fabrics.

Gucci’s decision was made by President and CEO Marco Bizzarri in collaboration with Creative Director Alessandro Michele. “Together, by committing to a culture of purpose, taking responsibility and encouraging respect, inclusivity, and empowerment, we want to create the necessary conditions for a progressive approach to sustainability,” Bizzarri said in a statement.

Gucci also announced they’ll be contributing €1 million ($1,186,415) as a founding partner of UNICEF’s Girls’ Empowerment Initiative. The donation will help UNICEF reach more than 50,000 girls around the world through empowerment programs.

The announcement comes as part of Gucci’s new ten-year “Culture of Purpose” sustainability plan, which underlines Gucci’s dedication to creating a more socially responsible business.

