Izzie Is Returning for Grey's Anatomy's 300th Episode... Sort Of

Lara Walsh
Nov 09, 2017 @ 9:15 am

Shonda Rhimes has a special surprise for Grey's Anatomy fans when the popular series marks its 300th episode tonight.

"Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story," which airs on November 9th, will reportedly pay homage to the characters played by Katherine Heigl, Sandra Oh, and T.R. Knight by bringing out a slew of new characters with similarities to Izzie, Cristina, and George.

In an interview with E! News, actor James Pickens Jr., — also known as Dr. Richard Webber on the long-running series — told the news outlet that while Heigl, Oh, and Knight will not actually be making cameos to mark the milestone, fans will have the opportunity to go down "memory lane."

"We'll see some actors who come into the hospital after a horrific accident who remind us of Izzie and George and Cristina Yang," Pickens Jr. dished.

He continued, "And it's so cool how they do it. And they found three remarkable actors...When I came and I saw them, I said, 'Wow,' because they were such integral parts of the success of the show and such amazing talents in their own rights, so we miss them very much. So it will be nice for the audience to say, 'Oh wow, there they are.'"

To round out the nostalgia-filled episode, the episode's director Debbie Allen also teased that fans can expect to get some Mer and Alex flashbacks when Grey Sloan's brand new intern class comes into play.

"All I can say is, just keep your eyes wide open because there are a lot of little surprises in there for you," she revealed. "There's a lot of little nuggets and throwbacks to the past. I call it our Hubble telescope episode, because the Hubble telescope lets you look back into the past and forward. And this show, it's all of that."

The milestone 300th episode of the silver screen hit airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

