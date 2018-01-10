Greta Gerwig Vows Never to Work with Woody Allen Again

Greta Gerwig has risen into the national spotlight after writing and directing the much-discussed movie Lady Bird, but she has no interest in working with one of her former directors.

While Gerwig and Woody Allen teamed up on the movie To Rome With Love back in 2012, the actress has no interest in any collaborations with him going forward. Allen has been surrounded by controversy over longstanding sexual abuse allegations against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow, and in a New York Times interview Tuesday, Gerwig addressed the scandal.

"I would like to speak specifically to the Woody Allen question, which I have been asked about a couple of times recently, as I worked for him on a film that came out in 2012. It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say," she said.

"I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

Farrow alleges that Allen molested her when she was a child, and Allen has long denied the allegations. Farrow responded to Gerwig's interview on Twitter.

"Greta, thank you for your voice," she wrote. "Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated."

In November, Gerwig's To Rome With Love co-star Ellen Page also wrote about working with Allen, saying it was the biggest regret of her career.

"I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career," Page wrote. "I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because “of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.” Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."