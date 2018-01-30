EXCLUSIVE: Gray Malin’s New Photo Series Will Make You Want to Go Swimming

Gray Malin, the Los Angeles-based travel photographer known for his mesmerizing color-coordinated aerial shots of beaches around the world, has taken his talents to the pool. His latest series, Gray Malin at the Coral Casino, is set against the glitzy backdrop of the Santa Barbara private social club of the same name next to the Four Seasons Biltmore, an oceanfront haven known just as much for its star clientele as its Olympic-sized swimming pool. The latter is central to Malin’s images, which capture the bygone elegance of the historic property.
“Upon first setting step into the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, I was transported into the glamorous days of when men wore suits and women were the original ladies who lunch,” Malin told InStyle. “Yet it did not feel dated or in any way antiquated. Rather it was effortlessly chic and timeless. I knew right away that I wanted to create a series that did the same—images that would be both reminiscent of yesteryear as well as refreshingly modern.”
VIDEO: Gray Malin’s Take on the Dot
Here, Malin gives us an exclusive look at his new series ahead of its release tomorrow, and shares the inspiration behind each photo. In conjunction with the launch, a portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to the Central California Red Cross to help restore the damage caused by recent mudslides to this part of California’s coastline.
1. BEACH BALL SPLASH
“An homage to my series Aqua Glam but with a new twist and color pallette. I love the palpable energy along with the light pink and white beach balls.”
2. POOL PARTY
“For anyone who’s a fan of anything that feels remotely Hollywood glam, this is the image for you. It’s quintessential showmanship for any film featuring the joyful entertainment of synchronized swimming.”
3. THE CABANA
“This was one of those in-the-moment ideas and I couldn’t be happier with it. The continuity of colors and movement is what makes it so fun.”
4. LOUNGING LADIES
“When researching accessory options for the shoot, I was struck by the boater hat and knew immediately that I wanted to include them in the series. It adds a timeless nod to this shot.”
5. BLACK & WHITE BUCKS
“Along with the boater hat, I was very keen on weaving playful nods to iconic moments of fashion’s past. It’s interesting how certain items can hold such a romantic sentiment in one’s mind, even when they aren’t in vogue at the time.”