Celebrities Who Wore White Roses to the 2018 Grammys

Just like at this year's Golden Globes, the celebrities on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys chose to make a feminist statement with their fashion choices. In support of the Time's Up movement, Grammys stars wore (or carried) white roses down the red carpet, and it created another big awards-show fashion moment.

But before anyone hit the carpet, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow indicated his support for stars expressing themselves this way.

"We, the Academy, believe in freedom of speech, and the Grammys is a place where artists get to express themselves. They express themselves primarily through their music, and then sometimes, they have something to say in an acceptance speech," he said to InStyle at the MusiCares tribute on Friday night. "We welcome that. You'll get the temperature of our community on Sunday as to what's important and what are they feeling and what they sort of want to tip their hat to, and so we encourage that."

VIDEO: Here's Who’s Wearing White Roses on the Grammys Red Carpet

Scroll through celebrities wearing white roses at the Grammys below.