6 Random Things Taylor Swift Loves
1. The Number 13"Thirteen is my lucky number. I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first Number 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I've been on awards show and won an award, I've seen 13 an uncanny amount of times that day. When I haven't won awards, I haven't seen 13 at all. The VMAs were on the 13th! I’m sorry-that's just funny."
2. Eating Good Food"There's a restaurant that we went to after the VMAs called Del Frisco's, and they have sweet potato casserole. I've never enjoyed anything with the word casserole in it ever before, but it's basically sweet potatoes with this brown sugary crust. Oh my God, it's amazing."
3. Curly Hair"I used to (straighten my hair) in junior high, and it just turned into a frizzy, crimpy 'fro. So I'm really thankful not to have to straighten my hair and just let the curls roam free because that's what they're going to do anyway."
4. Dresses and Cardigans"My personal style is girly. I love dresses, high-waisted skirts and flirty little skirts with cute flowery things on them. I very rarely wear jeans because awhile back I decided that jeans make me tired, so I just wear skirts and dresses. I couldn't live without comfy cardigan sweaters because I get cold really easily. I'm always wearing a dress, so whenever I go inside where there's air conditioning, I'm the first one to get freezing cold, so I need something to put on top like a little wrap."
5. Twitter"Twitter is wonderful because you can update people without having to write a long blog, which is what I did before. It doesn't feel in any way like a homework project."
6. Babies"I love conversations with kids in the meet and greet lines-little people with little voices! I love babies. Someday I would love to be a parent, but I want that time to come when I've experienced so much of the world. My life will be devoted to making that child's life as wonderful, beautiful, magical and perfect as it can possibly be. I want to wait until there is no ounce of me left that has anything self-centered to experience."
