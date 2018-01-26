What Is the 2018 Grammys Start Time? 

If you're gearing up for the Grammys this Sunday night, you aren't alone. Millions of fans around the world will be tuning in to watch their musical favorites perform and take home trophies at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

But how can you make sure to catch every second?

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

By turning on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 28, that's how.

The Grammys take place at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and they will be broadcast on CBS. The start time is 7:30 p.m. ET and they're expected to end at 11 p.m. ET. If you can't get to a TV, CBS will live-stream the show on their website and app, available to those who with CBS All Access memberships—subscriptions start at $6 per month, though a free-trial is available.

While the actual show doesn't start until 7:30 ET, the red carpet will begin earlier. Starting at 3 p.m. ET, the red carpet will be streamed from The Recording Academy's Facebook page. There, you can see whether or not the stars wear white roses in support of Time's Up.

Catch the fashion and the musical fun this Sunday!