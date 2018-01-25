The 2018 Grammys Red Carpet Has Its Own Unofficial Dress Code to Support Time's Up

If the overwhelming sea of black dresses and tuxedos during the Golden Globes red carpet caught you off guard, you might want to prepare yourself, because artists attending the Grammys will be doing something similar on Sunday. The fashion blackout at the Golden Globes was in support of the Time's Up movement, and musicians want their chance to give the same showing of support.

Don't expect to see black outfits everywhere, though. Instead of wearing uniform colors, some musicians at this year's Grammys will wear white flowers to demonstrate their belief in Time's Up.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Roc Nation's senior vice presidents Meg Harkins and Karen Rait put together the plan after realizing that there wasn't one already in place, Billboard reports.

They gathered a dozen women in music to talk about it and decided on wearing white roses as a nod to what suffragettes wore during protests.

"It is an important conversation politically in our country and it's also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies," said Harkins. "We need to say if anyone is feeling like they're being discriminated against and they don't feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them."

RELATED: Who Will Be Performing at the 2018 Grammys?

So which artists will be taking part?

According to Billboard, quite a few, including Halsey, Rapsody, Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Tom Morello, among others.

Sounds like music to our ears. Tune into the Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 28, on CBS.