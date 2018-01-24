Grammys 2018: Watch the Best Music Video Nominees

Isabel Jones
Jan 24, 2018 @ 6:15 pm

With the Grammy Awards airing this weekend, the time to catch up on the past year of music is upon us. Luckily, the Grammys is one of the simplest awards shows to prep for—it’s a little easier to listen to a few albums and stream some music videos than it is to drag yourself to a movie theater and (pay to) watch every Oscar-nominated film.

If you’d like to begin with the visual portion of this year’s nominees, the Best Music Video category is a good place to start.

This year’s nominees include “Up All Night” by Beck, “Makeba” by Jain, “The Story of O.J." by Jay-Z, “Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar, and “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Scroll down below to watch every music video nominated at the 2018 Grammys.

"Humble." by Kendrick Lamar

"Up All Night" by Beck

"1-800-273-8255” by Logic, featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

“Makeba” by Jain

"The Story of O.J." by JAY-Z

Tune in for the ceremony this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey, I'm Jen Garcia, we're here at the Grammys. Asking our favorite stars, how well they know the music world? Finish the lyrics, Once upon a time I was falling in love. [BLEEP] Falling in love. [BLEEP] And I thought it was the dumbest thing ever. [BLEEP] With the. Amazing boy from Amsterdam? We're falling in love, now we're only falling apart. Now I'm only falling apart. [NOISE] Nothing I can do, a total eclipse of the heart. By the way, that was written by Jim. I saw him write it in my apartment in New York City. Which of the following was not a Spice Girl? Scary, Sporty, Cutie, or Baby? I don't know. [BLEEP] I'm not gonna lie. I have no clue. Scary, Sporty, Cutie? Cutie. [BLEEP] There's no Cutie Spice. [LAUGH] There's not. There's no Cutie Spice. Cutie. [BLEEP] I am insulted. You obviously don't know me well, because I live for the Spice Girls. Who asked the. Musical question. What if God was one of us? Melissa Etheridge. [NOISE] No? I know this song but I don't know who sang it. Come on, hold on, wait, wait, hold on. It wasn't Sheryl Crowe, was it? No. Alanis Morisette? Joan Osbourne? There you go. Name the biggest selling artist or band of all time. I would say it is,. Micheal Jackson. Oh. It must. I'm thinking it's The Beatles but. Yeah. It has to be The Beatles. Is it The Beatles? Ding. Ding. Ding. All right. Finish this lyric. It's fun to stay at the It's fun to stay at the Hotel? It's fun to stay at the. YMCA. I can't move in this suit, Otherwise I'd do it. YMCA He was singing that song in the car. Finish this lyric. Oh no. It's fun to stay at the? YMCA. Who asked the musical question, what if god was one of us? Joan Osborne Which of the following is not a spice girls? Scary, sporty, cutey, baby. Cutey. Two band that were part of the British invasion in the 60s? The Kinks, The Who. God. Which rock singer Steven Tyler Rico? Steven Tyler. Oh man. Last one. Once upon a time I was falling in love. Now I'm only falling apart? Or something like that. [LAUGH] Did I get close or close enough? Do I win? What do I get? Oh my god do you want a hug? Yes. Okay.

