Grammys 2018: Watch the Best Music Video Nominees

With the Grammy Awards airing this weekend, the time to catch up on the past year of music is upon us. Luckily, the Grammys is one of the simplest awards shows to prep for—it’s a little easier to listen to a few albums and stream some music videos than it is to drag yourself to a movie theater and (pay to) watch every Oscar-nominated film.

If you’d like to begin with the visual portion of this year’s nominees, the Best Music Video category is a good place to start.

This year’s nominees include “Up All Night” by Beck, “Makeba” by Jain, “The Story of O.J." by Jay-Z, “Humble.” by Kendrick Lamar, and “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Scroll down below to watch every music video nominated at the 2018 Grammys.

"Humble." by Kendrick Lamar

"Up All Night" by Beck

"1-800-273-8255” by Logic, featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

“Makeba” by Jain

"The Story of O.J." by JAY-Z

Tune in for the ceremony this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.