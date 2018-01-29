Kesha Hits the Grammys Red Carpet in a Suit Representing Her "Place of Empowerment"

While many stars at the 2018 Grammys donned white roses to support Time's Up, Kesha took things a step further.

The singer wore a vintage navy suit that had white roses embroidered onto the lapels directly. Kesha's stylist Samantha Burkhart explained the rationale behind the wardrobe choice, calling it a nod to her power to overcome obstacles. (Kesha previously accused producer Dr. Luke of sexual assault.)

"This is such big moment for Kesha,” Burkhart told People. “This has been Kesha’s story for the last three years—she lives that story. So, we were very conscientious and aware to make her feel confident. I wanted her to feel beautiful, empowered and strong, as well as sophisticated and glamorous.”

John Shearer/Getty Images

"After going through what she’s gone through in the last couple of years, her place of empowerment as a woman is wearing a suit,” Burkhart said. “She doesn’t have to put herself out there and be objectified in a dress. She gets to really make a powerful statement and own her place as a woman and be empowered. It’s not really a statement on gender but its just a statement on her feeling comfortable and strong.”

Wearing such a bold suit was less about making a statement and more about Kesha herself.

“We didn’t want to do something that just looks like it’s a great red carpet moment,” Burkhart said. “Rather, this is about Kesha and her music, her voice and her message and we want to keep it as authentic to who she is as possible.”