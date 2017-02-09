Here’s How You Can Snag Grammys Tickets and Signed Merch from Your Fave Stars

The 2017 Grammy Awards are just a few days away, and as we get excited for the incredible performances headed our way, here's how you can get a golden ticket for next year's show. The Grammy Foundation is auctioning off unique items and star-studded experiences on eBay, starting today through Feb. 23, and tickets for the 60th Grammy Awards are one of the many exciting opportunities on the auction block.

Also up for grabs are signed guitars, albums, and microphones from Grammy winners and nominees like Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber.

The best part? All proceeds from the sales will go toward the Grammy Foundation and MusiCares, providing support to music and arts education as well as financial and medical services to musicians who are pursuing their dreams in the arts. The campaign is powered by eBay for Charity, which has already raised over $4.2 million for the foundation through the years.

So what are you waiting for, get bidding! Those Grammy tickets (and after-party passes!) are still on the line.