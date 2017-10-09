Grace Kelly's 19-Year-Old Granddaughter Is Her Twin in This Photo

Few compliments are more flattering than being told you resemble the late Princess of Hollywood (and also Monaco) Grace Kelly. That being said, it’s hard to ignore the comparison being drawn between Kelly and her 19-year-old granddaughter Camille Gottlieb.

Camille’s mother is Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the youngest of the American actress’s three children with Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. Because her mother was not married to her father when she was born, Camille is not included in the line of succession to the country's throne.

Gottlieb’s half-siblings, Louis and Pauline Ducruet, however, occupy the 12th and 13th spots in line—but unlike Camille, they don’t bear a striking resemblance to their grandmother (so win some, lose some?) .

VIDEO: You Won't Believe How Much These Celebrities Look Alike

Anyway, Camille seems to have magically transformed into her glamorous grandmother’s doppelgänger overnight, as HuffPost discovered via Instagram.

LOOK:

camillerosegottlieb/Instagram; Bettman/Getty

SHOOK.

I'm gonna stress your mind 👀 A post shared by Cam🖤 (@camillerosegottlieb) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

White in a burning house 🕊 A post shared by Cam🖤 (@camillerosegottlieb) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

быть хорошим, быть русским 💋👩🏼♥️ A post shared by Cam🖤 (@camillerosegottlieb) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

When you look *that* much like Grace Kelly—and also she’s your grandmother and you get to tell everyone (that’s some icebreaker!)—it's only a matter of time before Hollywood comes knocking.