The Goth Latte Is the Latest Product to Partake in the Unicorn Rebellion

Black coffee isn’t a novel idea—but a latte, that’s actually black (you know, like your soul)? That’s a revolutionary concept if ever there was one.

Like the black-as-night soft-serve that littered our Insta feeds last month, goth lattes also achieve their deep hue from activated charcoal (yum?), which is supposedly super healthy.

Honestly, though, we know it’s 99.9 percent about the ‘gram (no shame). These caffeinated works of emo art are sure to rack up the hearts. I mean, just look at them…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSw-na9jTCG/?tagged=charcoallatte Once you go black you never go back #charcoallatte A post shared by PAVIE Born To Shine (@i_am_pavie) on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUOwY_wBOs0/?tagged=gothlatte ☕ #gothlatte #latte #coffee #uk A post shared by Miss ShanyGore (@shanygore) on May 18, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Jury’s out on the flavor, but we’re beyond ready to receive the aesthetic approval of our followers.

RELATED: We’ve Found the Cure for Unicorn Fatigue: Goth Ice Cream

Sadly, charcoal lattes are more of a thing abroad, but we’re sure that’s all about to change. With dark days come dark beverages, am I right?