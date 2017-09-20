Gossip Girl Producer Says He Has One Major Regret About the Show

If the 10-year anniversary of Gossip Girl's premiere has brought up all sorts of feelings you thought you left buried on the Upper East Side, you're not alone. From fashion trends (we're looking at you Serena and Blair) to provocative sex, there's no denying that the CW's hit series pushed the envelope in ways that shaped a generation. But looking back now, one of the show's executive producers says he wishes they had used their platform to highlight more diversity.

In an interview with Vulture, Josh Safran revealed that he regrets that the iconic show wasn't more inclusive. "When I look back on Gossip Girl, the only things I regret were not as much representation for people of color and gay story lines," he explained, adding that those are "two things they probably could have delved into more deeply."

He certainly has a point. Its six main characters—Serena, Blair, Nate, Chuck, Dan, and Jenny—were all played by white actors, and their predominately-heterosexual romantic story lines largely missed opportunities to explore larger LGBTQ issues.

But that was then and this is now, and hopefully Safran's words will inspire more networks to expand their exclusivity.