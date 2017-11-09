Drew Barrymore Won't Be the Only Superstar at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summit in NYC

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Summit is heading to New York City next year, and the Oscar winner has quite a few treats in store for those lucky enough to attend it.

Following this year's sold-out health summit in Los Angeles, the event will be held Jan. 27, 2018, in the Big Apple with Drew Barrymore, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chelsea Handler, and more all on board to moderate panels focused on emotional and physical health. Tickets range from $650 to $2,000 and are available now at goop.com.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Howard will moderate the first panel of the day, which will address "the hard problem of consciousness," which stems from goop's special issue "The Other Side," the lifestyle brand revealed in a statement. The Black Mirror star will team up with leading experts in the field to delve into the topic.

Other panels during the day-long symposium will focus on issues like hormones and diet, love and relationships and mental health, and will wrap up with a studded panel of women in the entertainment and media industry, who will discuss reinventing the female archetype and the evolving interpretation of femininity. The final panel will be moderated by Paltrow, and will include Barrymore, Handler, Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, Laura Linney, and Meg Ryan.

In addition to the panels, wellness experiences will also be up for grabs during the event, including ayurvedi treatments, magnetic acupressure, B12 and glow shots, a sound meditation bar, and more.