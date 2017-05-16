Gwyneth Paltrow Invites You to Get Stung by Bees at Goop Wellness Summit

May 16, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Goop fans, it’s your chance to get G.P.’s recommendations for luxury yurts and vaginal steaming services! You might even have the opportunity to roll around in $11,000 dirt!

Just kidding.

Paltrow is the first to poke fun at her reputation as a good-vibe junky who's always seeking out and endorsing the most extravagant wellness methods available. This time around, she’s sharing her know-how for good (literally).

The actress and lifestyle guru is hosting a "In goop Health" Wellness Summit—and you can win a lucky ticket. With a donation of $10 or more (which all goes to Jessica Seinfeld’s GOOD+ Foundation), you’ll be entered for a chance to sip collagen martinis with Gwyneth and Co. (Cameron Diaz and Lena Dunham will be there, too!) in sunny Los Angeles.

Watch the hilarious video above to find out how to enter.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

