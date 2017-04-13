Google Has an Intriguing New Pinterest-Like Feature to Up Your Style Game

Google just made it a little easier to generate some serious style inspo.

Taking a note from Pinterest, the tech company recently launched a "similar items" feature on the Google app for mobile and Android to help users find more products they love based on Google image searches. According to the Google Webmaster Central Blog, the feature uses machine vision technology to identify products in lifestyle images, then displays matching products, their prices, and where to find them on the web.

In addition, Google introduced a new feature called "Style Ideas," which displays inspirational lifestyle images and outfits that show off the fashion product images you've been eyeing.

For example, if you've been searching Chanel Gabrielle bags or Gucci mules, lifestyle images will pop up showing real-life ways that those accessories have been styled. The same goes for if you've been browsing through cold-shoulder dresses for spring.

Users will also see an expanded carousel for "similar items" while searching for products like shades and workout gear, in which you can find products that suit your tastes as well.

Given this latest development with Google and Farfetch's new lightning-fast delivery service, it's safe to say this has been a great week for fashion tech.