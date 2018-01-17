Time's Up Is Auctioning Off 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

If you watched the wave of black gowns cross the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes with admiration, we've got good news for you. Some of the biggest celebrities of that night are auctioning off their Golden Globes dresses in order to raise money for Time's Up, which means you can own the exact outfits that were part of the all-black fashion statement that supported gender equality and protested sexual harassment and abuse.

Through eBay, Time's Up will auction off a medley of gowns and tuxedos from the night, with all proceeds going directly toward the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. This fund will help people who have experienced sexual misconduct attain legal representation for themselves.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

From Jan. 19 through Jan. 26, if you head to eBay's website, you can bid on what Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, and others wore to the event. If the prices start climbing too high though, don't sweat it. Anyone who donates $25 or more can enter the sweepstakes to win the outfits worn by Claire Foy, Mandy Moore, or Madeline Brewer.

"We're thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment," said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center (which administers the Legal Defense Fund for Time's Up), said according to E! News. "Each time they've stepped up they've inspired more attorneys to join the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute."

RELATED: These Stars Chose Not to Wear Black to the 2018 Golden Globes

Check out the auction page here, and browse through the full list of celebrity donors below.

Alicia Vikander (Louis Vuitton)

Caitriona Balfe (Chanel Haute Couture)

Claire Foy (Stella McCartney)

Dakota Johnson (Gucci)

Daniel Kaluuya (Gucci)

Diane Kruger (Prada)

Elisabeth Moss (Dior)

Emma Stone (Louis Vuitton)

Emma Watson (Ronald Van Den Kemp)

Gal Gadot (Tom Ford)

Greta Gerwig (Oscar de la Renta)

Hugh Jackman (Brioni)

Isabelle Huppert (Chloé)

Issa Rae (Prabal Gurung)

Jude Law (Saint Laurent)

Kate Hudson (Valentino)

Kerry Washington (Prabal Gurung)

Laura Dern (Armani)

Lily James (Valentino)

Madeline Brewer (Diane von Furstenberg)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Monse)

Mandy Moore (Rosie Assoulin)

Margot Robbie (Gucci)

Meryl Streep (Vera Wang)

Michelle Pfeiffer (Dior)

Michelle Williams (Louis Vuitton)

Neil Patrick Harris (Tom Ford)

Nicole Kidman (Givenchy)

Penelope Cruz (Ralph & Russo)

Reese Witherspoon (Zac Posen)

Salma Hayek Pinault (Balenciaga)

Saorise Ronan (Versace)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Dolce & Gabbana)

Sarah Paulson (Calvin Klein)

Seth Meyers (Valentino)

Shailene Woodley (Ralph Lauren)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Marc Jacobs)

Viola Davis (Brandon Maxwell)

Zoë Kravitz (Saint Laurent)