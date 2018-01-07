Everything to Know About the Golden Globes Protest

While the annual Golden Globe Awards is naturally a momentous and historic occasion—the glitz, the glam, the accolades—this year the ceremony is receiving its share of buzz for a very different reason: the protest that surrounds it.

In light of the recent outpour of sexual assault allegations against men in Hollywood, many Golden Globe attendees and nominees plan to wear black dresses to the 2018 ceremony. The sartorial statement is a protest against sexual harassment and the institutionalized silencing of women.

This is hardly the first time that Hollywood’s elite has brought their political statements and critiques to the Golden Globes. Last year, just weeks prior to President Trump’s inauguration, Globe winners dotted their acceptance speeches with allusions to the incoming administration, none so searing as Cecil B. DeMille award winner Meryl Streep.

The black dress protest is closely tied to the newly launched Time’s Up initiative—a coalition of women industry professionals banding together to stop harassment. Members include a slew of A-listers, among which stand Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lopez, and Viola Davis.

VIDEO: Stars Black Out Golden Globes Red Carpet In Support of Time's Up

In addition to wearing black, Time’s Up members are planning to wear a pin representing the organization.

While it’s certain that the carpet will be flooded by black, not everyone is planning to follow the progressive dress code. An anonymous source told People, “There’s some backlash to the wear-black mandate. Some feel women should celebrate their newfound power, strong voices and the future by wearing a wide variety of brighter shades. Instead of distracting from the real issue with a mandate to wear one particular color. There will be big important speeches, no doubt, and they will make a much better statement.”