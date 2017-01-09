Justin Theroux Spent a Globes After-Party Wishing He Was with PJ-Clad Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is usually the belle of the ball during awards season, but for this year's Golden Globes she stayed home as let her hubby, Justin Theroux, shined.

The Leftovers star looked dapper at HBO's Golden Globes after-party despite admitting that he missed his other half.

"She's at home in her pajamas. I can't wait to get back to her," he told reporters at the glitzy bash. That's not to say, though, that there weren't plenty of opportunities to have a good time.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker, in Vera Wang, wasted no time swapping the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton (where the Globes were held) for the HBO after-party at the hotel's Circa 55 restaurant. The Divorce star hit the silver carpet just moments after the ceremony ended upstairs. Right on her heels were Little Big Lies co-stars Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen and Reese Witherspoon in Atelier Versace—two actresses who'll likely dominate the limited series awards categories next year.

FilmMagic

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Golden Globe winner Viola Davis brought the party by showing up with her coveted award in her head-turning yellow Michael Kors gown, while Sophie Turner looked nothing like Sansa Stark in a sheer cutout ensemble.

David Livingston/Getty

The Game of Thrones star was spotted holding hands with Joe Jonas, not being afraid of showing some PDA with her new boyfriend as they kissed in a corner of the party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

