The Internet Would Like to Remind You: There’s No Such Thing as "Hidden Fences"

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter-less opening monologue wasn’t the only thing that had us cringing. Two of the year’s nominated movies, Hidden Figures and Fences, were mistaken not once but twice, creating “Hidden Fences,” a movie that most certainly does not exist.

Hidden Figures, above, is about three brilliant African American mathematicians who put the first man in space. Fences, below, is about racial tensions in the professional sports world in the 1950s and the effects it had on one working-class family.

First, Jenna Bush Hager made the gaffe on the red carpet while interviewing Pharrell, who is nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. The musician was clearly not pleased.

But then, Michael Keaton made the same blunder while presenting Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Both Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Viola Davis (Fences), were nominated for the category, and Keaton announced Spencer as the nominee for “Hidden Fences.” Cue the face palm.

After not one but two mortifying mistakes, what is the Internet to do but write hilarious jokes about it?

What's "Hidden Fences"? @octaviaspencer is in it so I'll definitely see it! #GoldenGlobes — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

Just out of curiosity, what would be the point of a hidden fence? — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 9, 2017

YOU KNOW THE ENTIRE LA LA LAND SOUNDTRACK VERBATIM BUT YOU CANT REMEMBER "FENCES" AND "HIDDEN FIGURES" — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017

I accidentally call "Star Wars" "Star Trek" and nearly get slapped w your lil trekkie hand and #HiddenFences is good and well? — mariah (@mRiah) January 9, 2017

A hidden fence would be SO dangerous, there is no reason for it to exist! That's how you can remember the movie isn't called that! — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) January 9, 2017

my favorite diversity hire is hidden fences — Rembert Browne (@rembert) January 9, 2017

Build That Hidden Fence. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 9, 2017

Original title was "In Moonlight Fences Look Hidden" — 32 across (@aoscott) January 9, 2017

Well I for one hope they find those fences. — Grant Pardee (@grantpa) January 9, 2017

At the very least, it’s a reminder that these are two very different movies.