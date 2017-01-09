Golden Globes

The Internet Would Like to Remind You: There’s No Such Thing as "Hidden Fences"

The Internet Would Like to Remind You: There’s No Such Thing as "Hidden Fences"
Hopper Stone/ Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Shop This Post
January 8, 2017 @ 9:45 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter-less opening monologue wasn’t the only thing that had us cringing. Two of the year’s nominated movies, Hidden Figures and Fences, were mistaken not once but twice, creating “Hidden Fences,” a movie that most certainly does not exist. 

Hidden Figures, above, is about three brilliant African American mathematicians who put the first man in space. Fences, below, is about racial tensions in the professional sports world in the 1950s and the effects it had on one working-class family.

David Lee/ © Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

First, Jenna Bush Hager made the gaffe on the red carpet while interviewing Pharrell, who is nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. The musician was clearly not pleased.

But then, Michael Keaton made the same blunder while presenting Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Both Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Viola Davis (Fences), were nominated for the category, and Keaton announced Spencer as the nominee for “Hidden Fences.” Cue the face palm.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

After not one but two mortifying mistakes, what is the Internet to do but write hilarious jokes about it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the 2017 Golden Globes

At the very least, it’s a reminder that these are two very different movies.

The Latest in Video

Go Behind the Scenes at Priyanka Chopra's Pantene Shoot
See More Videos

More Golden Globes

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top