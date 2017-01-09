The Internet Would Like to Remind You: There’s No Such Thing as "Hidden Fences"

At the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter-less opening monologue wasn’t the only thing that had us cringing. Two of the year’s nominated movies, Hidden Figures and Fences, were mistaken not once but twice, creating “Hidden Fences,” a movie that most certainly does not exist.
Hidden Figures, above, is about three brilliant African American mathematicians who put the first man in space. Fences, below, is about racial tensions in the professional sports world in the 1950s and the effects it had on one working-class family.
First, Jenna Bush Hager made the gaffe on the red carpet while interviewing Pharrell, who is nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures. The musician was clearly not pleased.
But then, Michael Keaton made the same blunder while presenting Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Both Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Viola Davis (Fences), were nominated for the category, and Keaton announced Spencer as the nominee for “Hidden Fences.” Cue the face palm.
VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
After not one but two mortifying mistakes, what is the Internet to do but write hilarious jokes about it?
RELATED: Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the 2017 Golden Globes
At the very least, it’s a reminder that these are two very different movies.