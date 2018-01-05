Shop Every Product the Stars Receive in the 2018 Golden Globes Gift Bags

On Jan. 7, Hollywood's biggest stars will hit the red carpet for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, and while we'll be gushing over the night's hottest gowns and hairdos, the attendees have something else to look forward to—you know, aside from the possibility of winning a coveted award.

Nominees, presenters, and attendees alike will be treated to luxe gift bags at the end of the night, and InStyle has the scoop on every product inside those swag bags. Ladies will take home a Kate Spade studded leather tote filled with lust-worthy makeup and beauty products.

Lauren Spinelli

As for the guys, they'll take home an Away carry-on suitcase stuffed with everything from travel essentials to skincare, water bottles and cozy socks.

Lauren Spinelli

Keep scrolling to learn all of the products inside the 2018 Golden Globes swag bags and shop the items. We know you've been dying to know exactly what moisturizer Golden Globe nominee Alexander Skarsgård will have his hands on at the end of the night.

Women's Bag:

Kate Spade On Purpose Studded Leather Tote ($328; katespade.com)

Caolion Triple Action Cleansing Stick ($25; caolion.com)

Karuna Renewal+ Eye Mask ($36; karunaskin.com)

Kosas Weightless Lip Color ($28; kosascosmetics.com)

L’Oréal Paris X Fiber Mascara ($11; lorealparisusa.com)

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Quenching Essence ($78; murad.com)

Olaplex Hair Perfector ($28; olaplex.com)

Olga Lorencin Red Carpet Facial in a Box ($105; olgalorencinskincare.com)

Men's Bag:

Away Carry-On ($225; awaytravel.com)

Conair Travel Smart All-in-One Adapter with USB ($36; conair-store.com)

ConairMan Battery-Operated Ear/Nose Trimmer ($25; amazon.com)

Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream (starting at $26; egyptianmagic.com)

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($33; amazon.com)

Ernest Supplies Protective Matte Moisturizer ($25; ernestsupplies.com)

Gleener On the Go Travel Fuzz and Lint Remover ($13; gleener.com)

H2O+ Beauty Elements Keep It Fresh Face Cleanser ($20; h2oplus.com)

L’Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo ($5; lorealparisusa.com)

L’Oréal Paris Total Repair 5 Repairing Conditioner ($5; lorealparisusa.com)

Lug Stowaway Packing Set ($54; luglife.com)

Man Crates Secret Stash Personalized Flask ($40; mancrates.com)

PiperWai Natural Deodorant ($17; piperwai.com)

RYU Metal Water Bottle ($37; shop.ryu.com)

Scotch Porter Charcoal and Licorice Exfoliating Face Scrub ($18; scotchporter.com)

Sock It To Me Crew Socks ($12; sockittome.com)